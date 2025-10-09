Ageless Style: Detroit Seniors Slay The Runway For A Worthy Cause

Metro Detroit seniors proved style has no age limit at the Senior Solutions Annual Fashion Gala. The Oct. 8 event was sponsored by the Detroit Area Agency on Aging, a nonprofit organization that provides a range of services to local seniors.

The event served multiple purposes: to help senior citizens develop and maintain social connections with one another and to raise funds for the organization.

“The goal of our GALA is to celebrate older adults and healthy aging. Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) will acknowledge their lives, lived, experiences, and things that bring them joy,” the organization notes on its website.

One model featured in the sold-out show was Randy “Big Randy” Henry, a retired WDIV Detroit news reporter who reminded audiences that the elder models “still got it.”

“We had the young phase, we was buck wild. We had the work phase, family, and kids. Now this is our time,” the 70-year-old told WXYZ News.

Held in the Michigan Central Station ballroom, the event showcased several models aged 65 or older, demonstrating their fashion sense in one of the most stylish cities in the country.

Show guest Sheryl Johnson-Fambro noted that society often overlooks the older generations. The fashion show is a way for society to challenge stereotypes and recognize the beauty and contributions of older adults.

“We are trying to combat the stereotype that somehow aging is a miserable thing to do. It is a wonderful thing to do. It’s healthy, it’s a blessing,” DAAA board member Tiffany Gunter told WXYZ News.

Established in 1980, The DAAA provides resources such as healthcare, meal services, fitness classes, and information services to seniors and adults living with disabilities, as well as support for caregivers.

The organization states that it aims to “Remove the social, economic, physical, and psychological barriers” to promote independence and accessibility for the elderly and vulnerable citizens living in the Detroit metropolitan area.

