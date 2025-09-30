Health and Wellness by Kandiss Edwards Caring Beyond Hospital Walls: Selassie Fynn On The Business Of Home Health Care As the director of nursing, at GAD Home Health Care, Selassie Fynn serves patients across multiple counties in Georgia.







Selassie Fynn began her career as a registered nurse. She thought her path would stay within the walls of hospitals. Instead, a conversation two decades ago introduced her to home healthcare. The field would eventually reshape her life.

Today, as director of nursing at GAD Home Health Care, she serves patients across multiple counties in Georgia. Her passion for the elderly is palpable. As a Ghanaian native, she aims to take GAD international. Fynn spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE about the mounting elderly care crisis, providing patients with more than just “wound care,” and the barriers to accessing home health.

What led you to delve deeply into the home healthcare industry, as opposed to a more traditional hospital route?

I had no idea about home health. Then somebody approached me about 20 years ago and said, “I want to start a home health company, but I need a nurse. Can you just put your license on my documents?” I said no, but that piqued my interest.

Fast forward to 2017, my younger brother said, “I know years ago you wanted to start this. What if we go into it together?” I told him I would do nursing, but I didn’t know anything about administration. He said he would handle that part. That’s how our company started.

Once you began, what did you notice about the differences between home health and hospital nursing?

When I began visiting people’s homes, I realized how vulnerable they were. I felt like I was doing more than I could on the hospital floor. When you go into the house, it’s not just about the medicine. It feels holistic.

What are some of the most overlooked challenges in home healthcare?

The biggest challenge is that you often go in for one thing, such as wound care, but end up doing everything else. Many patients, especially older ones, are alone. They may not have the money to pay someone even to sit with them for a few hours or to clean the house. There are not enough resources to fill those gaps.

As the director of nurses, how do you recruit and prepare caregivers who may face those environments?

Most people we hire already have experience in home health. For new nurses, it can be a shock, but if you have the compassion and passion to do the job, it only takes a few visits to adjust.

How far does your reach extend in the state of Georgia?

We serve 15 counties.

There have been many cuts to insurance, Medicaid and Medicare. Has your company felt an impact from that?

Yes. Fortunately, we started with private pay. Medicaid is very difficult to qualify for. Even with coverage, patients are limited. Someone might need a whole year of care, but Medicare only covers 60 days of care. Those who can afford it pay privately.

Can you share more about your international vision?

My goal is to start a home health company in Ghana. Twenty years ago, there was nothing like that. However, migration has changed things — families are being separated, and people struggle to find quality care for their relatives back home. I’ve seen friends here trying to hire caregivers in Ghana and hearing horrible stories. Additionally, I collaborate with a network in Georgia to distribute health supplies to hospitals in Ghana.

What do you most want people to understand about caring for the elderly?

Our elders are not the same as they were when we were raised. They no longer have the strength they once had. We need to give them grace.

I’ve seen children get impatient — telling their mom to hurry up when she’s struggling to get out of bed. She cannot hurry. She is doing what she can. We need patience, compassion, and to spend more time with them, because loneliness is a real issue.

Fynn’s journey from hospital nursing to home health has been shaped by compassion, resilience and a belief in dignity for every patient. Whether serving families across Georgia or preparing to expand into Ghana, she is committed to creating care systems rooted in patience, community, and love, ensuring that no elder is forgotten and every home has hope.

