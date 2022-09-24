Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months

The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days.

The community, which was built to allow residents to live more abundantly by utilizing advanced energy-efficient technology, is the 7th largest micro home community in the country and the largest in the state of Georgia. Even more, it is located just 15 minutes away from the city of Atlanta and 5 minutes away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport.

Booker T. Washington, Founder and CEO of the project, says that his goal was to develop an innovative and affordable community that drives his primary mission to increase value while maintaining the integrity of the community. Over the past 5 years, as an investor and real estate developer, he has individually developed more than $5 million in real estate assets.Rashad Jones-Jennings, Co-Founder & COO of South Park Cottages, is a retired NBA player who once played for the Philadelphia 76ers. He too says that he is focused on developing and redeveloping the same disadvantaged communities that he grew up in. Others involved include Pauline Harris, who provides superior service and personal expert guidance throughout the home financing process; Quiana Watson, who offers full-service real estate brokerage services; and Cristyl Kimbrough, who is a real estate lawyer that helps buyers with the pre-closing and post-closing process. For more details about the project, visit SouthParkCottages.com or follow the project on Instagram at @TechieHomes

This story first appeared on Blackbusiness.com.