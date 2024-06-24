Devin Haney Reportedly Plans To Sue Ryan Garcia After Boxer’s Suspension For Drugs

Although the fight is over, the saga continues between boxing opponents Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia. The latest news is that Haney is pursuing legal action against his last opponent.

According to SB Nation, after news that Garcia accepted a one-year suspension after two positive drug tests revealed he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Ostarine, Haney threatened to sue the boxer because he ended up losing money after the defeat despite the subsequent “no contest” decision.

Haney experienced his first defeat at the hands of Garcia, who came into the fight over the weight limit required for the boxing match. Garcia dropped Haney three times during their fight on April 20 and won the contest by a majority decision (112-112, 114-110, and 115-109). Garcia weighed 143.2 for the 140-pound match, according to Yahoo! Sports.

After the suspension, Garcia forfeited his $1.1 million purse and paid an additional $10,000 fine.

Due to Garcia’s missteps, Haney stated that the public witnessed him losing the fight. Although that defeat is now off his record, his reputation has suffered because of it. He claimed he had to take less money for his next fight due to the last bout.

Devin Haney says he plans to take further legal action against Ryan Garcia 😬 “It has affected me. Not only financially, but mentally. Everything.” (via Title Sports Network) pic.twitter.com/HVDpGZrIQ5 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 21, 2024

Haney discussed the possible litigation with Title Sports Network.

“[The bout] definitely had a major impact,” Haney said. “I haven’t made a million and a half since my beginning days of signing with Matchroom. So it affected me. My lawyers and my team will do what they gotta do to prove that in court against Ryan Garcia, and we will take legal action because it has affected me. Not only financially but mentally and everything.”

Haney’s record was 31-0, while Garcia posted a record of 24-1. After the latest decision, Haney is back to being listed as an undefeated fighter.

