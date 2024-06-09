Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Boxing Match Rescheduled Following Tyson Medical Emergency

The highly anticipated bout between boxing legend and Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson and YouTuber turned pugilist Jake Paul has now been set for Nov. 15 following a health scare experienced by Tyson. The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys and it will also be live streamed on Netflix as originally planned.

As USA Today reports, on May 31, the fight was postponed after Tyson had an ulcer flare-up. Most Valuable Promotions, which Paul co-owns, made an announcement on June 7 that the fight had been rescheduled, which was later confirmed by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The co-main event for the card will feature super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano in a rematch for Taylor’s belt. The first match was an instant classic, and Tyson personally endorsed their second match during the initial lead up to the fight.

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world,” Tyson told ESPN. “I know they can both put on an incredible show, and I’m thrilled to have them join this card. These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. Adding one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans.”

Lawrence Kosinski, a Chicago metropolitan area gastroenterologist and American Gastroenterological Association governing board member, approved of the initial decision to postpone the fight in an email to the outlet, “…it indicates Mike Tyson is giving his GI health the respect it deserves,” Kosinski wrote.

The fight has received both anticipation and criticism as many believe the 54-year-old Tyson is too old to fight Paul. Speculation also arose about the set of rules for the fight after some said that the fighters would have to wear headgear and knockouts would not be allowed, but in the now sanctioned fight, none of those rules apply.

The co-owner of MVP Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, told DAZN in a statement, “Mike Tyson and Jake Paul signed on to fight each other with the desire to do so in a sanctioned professional fight that would have a definitive outcome. Over the past six weeks MVP has worked with its partners to satisfy the requirements of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) to sanction Paul versus Tyson and we are grateful that we have gotten to this point.”

Tyson expressed in the news release issued by Netflix on June 7 that he intends to put Paul flat on his back inside the ring. “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” said Mike Tyson, who recently experienced an ulcer flare-up, and was forced to pause training on doctor’s orders. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

