Serena Williams, Olympic, Paris, The Peninsula
by Keka Araújo

August 6, 2024

Did Tennis GOAT Serena Williams Mistakenly Call Out The Peninsula Restaurant In Paris?

The restaurant responded.

While enjoying the festivities of this year’s Summer Olympic Games, Serena Williams called out a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris after the tennis legend claimed she and her children were denied entry.

On Aug. 5, in a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Olympic champion expressed her frustration, stating that she and her family were not allowed into the rooftop restaurant L’Oiseau Blanc at The Peninsula. Williams noted that this was the first time her side had denied her access to her family.

Yikes, @peninsulaparis, I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in [an] empty restaurant of nicer places, but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024

Regarding the debacle at The Peninsula, fans and supporters quickly added their two cents to the tennis great’s situation. 

The Peninsula responded to Williams with an apology, explaining that the establishment hadn’t slighted her and her children– it was merely booked with no availability.

“Dear Mrs. Williams,  Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.  Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked, and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved,” the restaurant penned from its X account.


×