Prosecutors’ Document Mentions Diddy 77 Times In Connection To Tupac Shakur’s Killing

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Duane “Keffe D” Davis are both facing serious legal troubles based on separate allegations and crimes. However, the connection of Tupac Shakur’s killing brings them together, as Keffe D has once again claimed that the “Bad Boy” founder paid to have the “Death Row Records” recording artist killed.

The U.S. Sun has obtained legal papers filed by prosecutors in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office stating that Keffe D, who will be tried later this year in Tupac’s death, accused Diddy of paying $1 million to perform that action. (Diddy has always denied any involvement in Shakur’s 1996 murder.)

The papers filed on July 18 state that Diddy was mentioned 77 times by various names he has used during his career. They all include Puffy, Puff Daddy, Puff, and his given name, Sean Combs. The prosecutors claims that after Tupac was shot, Keffe D went to New York posing undercover with a Los Angeles task force to get evidence against Diddy and Eric “Zip” Martin, who Keffe D claims were involved in the killing.

The documents state, “Task Force Detectives believed they had jurisdiction to investigate a Nevada homicide because Defendant asserted that the conspiracy to commit the murder began in California between Defendant, Eric ‘Zip’ Martin, and Sean Combs.” Also, Keffe D suggested the Combs paid Eric Von Martin “a million dollars for the killings.”

In addition to repeating those claims over the years to various bloggers and media outlets, Keffe D has told police officers the same story.

Keffe D blames Diddy for his downfall, according to the documenets: “I wish I never met Puff Daddy, period. I swear to God…He messed up my life, man. I was, I was rich, up under the radar, all that, man…it’s all gone.”

The former gang member has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of Tupac. Prosecutors say they have strong evidence that Keffe incriminated himself in a book he wrote and released in 2019, as well as interviews he has given to police and the media since 2008.

