Alleged Tupac Murder Suspect Keffe D To Request House Arrest Again After Failing To Convince Judge

The man scheduled to go on trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur will once again ask a judge for house arrest.

According to The Associated Press, attorney Carl Arnold, who represents Duane “Keffe D” Davis, has stated in recent court filings that he has proof that the funds secured for Keffe’s $750,000 bail were legal. In the latest filing, he also says that since the former gang member has not been convicted of a crime, it shouldn’t matter if manager Cash “Wack 100” Jones put up the money for the rights to his life story.

Last month, after a “source hearing” to determine how the funds for the bail were obtained, Judge Carli Kierny was unconvinced that Keffe D did not make arrangements to sell the rights to his story to Wack. In Nevada, convicted killers are not allowed to profit from the crimes they commit.

Prosecutors accuse Keffe D of “scheming ..to obfuscate the source” of the $112,500 “gift” that Jones posted as a 15% guarantee to secure Davis’ bail bond.

But Arnold said Keffe D hasn’t been convicted, so the rule about convicted killers not being allowed to profit doesn’t apply. Plus, because his client and Wack have no written deal for a “movie, series or any other form of media production,” the concerns about the source of the money are “not legally relevant.”

The former gang member, who has been held in Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since his arrest last September, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors say they have strong evidence that Keefe incriminated himself in a book he wrote and released in 2019, as well as interviews he has given to police and the media since 2008. Shakur was hit in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, after watching a Mike Tyson fight. The popular yet controversial rapper died six days later.

RELATED CONTENT: Keffe D Boasts About Being Arrested For ‘Las Vegas’ Biggest Case’ On Police Bodycam Video