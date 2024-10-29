Latest Lawsuits Accuse Diddy Of Sexually Assaulting Minors

Following through on his threat to file multiple lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, attorney Tony Buzbee has submitted two additional suits by men who stated they were minors at the time of the alleged sexual assault by the entertainment mogul.

According to CNN, the latest paperwork filed against Diddy was done anonymously by two men, one who claimed to be 10-years-old at the time the alleged assaults took place, when the victims auditioned for him. The embattled executive has denied the latest allegations. This civil lawsuit brings the total, thus far, to 27 cases.

In one lawsuit, John Doe claimed he auditioned for Diddy in 2005 at a hotel in New York City. He alleges that the mogul laced his soda with drugs. He states he was forced to perform oral sex on Diddy after resisting him. After losing consciousness, he woke up later in tears with his pants undone and feeling bodily pain in private areas.

In the second filing, the other John Doe stated he was 17 when he showed up for a three-day audition around 2008 for the MTV show Making the Band. He said on the first day of the audition while speaking to Diddy during a one-on-one interview, “Combs asked Plaintiff hypothetical questions about handling situations involving sexual pressure.”

“As Combs described these scenarios, he began to sexually assault Plaintiff by touching Plaintiff both over and under his clothing, including groping and fondling his penis and instructing Plaintiff to undress,” the lawsuit states.

On the second day of auditions, Combs allegedly told the 17-year-old alleged victim that he needed to undress “to demonstrate the ability to embody a ‘sex idol’ persona.”

“This encounter eventually escalated into Combs forcing the Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, and Combs sodomizing the Plaintiff.”

The very next day, the victim claimed to have been sexually assaulted by not only Diddy but his bodyguard as well.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false,” Combs’ attorneys said in a written statement, in part.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

Diddy is currently detained on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and is tentatively scheduled for a trial start date in May 2025.

