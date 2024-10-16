Diddy Drops An Instagram Post For The 1st Time After Being Hemmed Up

Diddy has not been on social media since his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, a post appeared on his Instagram account to acknowledge the second birthday of his youngest daughter, Love Combs, on Oct. 15.

“Happy Birthday to you!

Happy Birthday to you!

Happy Birthday baby Love!

Happy Birthday to you!! ❤️🫶🏽

Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you 🎂🎉🎈”

It was likely a breath of fresh air for Diddy to celebrate his daughter’s birthday after getting more bad news in recent days.

CNN reported that the entertainment mogul was hit with several more lawsuits. The latest round of legal paperwork filed on Oct. 14 against Diddy includes accusations by both men and women. The six complainants are accusing him of sexual assaults that allegedly took place as far back as 1998. The plaintiffs’ attorney, Tony Buzbee, previously stated that he expects to file 120 lawsuits against the former “Bad Boy” label owner.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuits anonymously using the John Doe and Jane Doe descriptions in federal court in the Southern District of New York. Some of the allegations include claims of rape, sexual assault, and the drugging of drinks, with two purportedly taking place during some of Diddy’s infamous “White Parties” between 1998 and 2006. The current plaintiffs are all seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

In a written statement to the media outlet, Diddy’s legal team responded to the latest wave of suits thrown at the “I’ll Be Missing You” recording artist.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” Combs’ attorneys told CNN in a statement. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

