Shyne Proclaims Being ‘Set Up To Be The Fall Guy’ For 1999 ‘NYC Shooting Involving Diddy

Diddy’s co-defendant in the Club New York shooting in 1999, former Bad Boy recording artist Shyne, has declared in an upcoming documentary that he was “absolutely set up to be the fall guy” for the crime that was committed that late night.

According to Billboard, in a trailer for the upcoming Hulu documentary, “The Honorable Shyne,” released on Oct. 22, the former rapper, who is now the leader of the Opposition in the Belize House of Representatives and the leader of the Belize United Democratic Party in his native country, reiterated his claims of being set up when the trial took place in 2001.

“I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy,” Shyne stated. “I spent 10 years in prison, but I was able to move on. There’s a time to pivot; there’s a time to transition.”

The explosive doc’s trailer was released on YouTube, announcing that “The Honorable Shyne” will debut on the platform on Nov. 18.

The documentary isn’t based on the trial but is more about Shyne’s career, which was sidetracked due to him having to serve jail time because of the Club New York shooting.

He explains the trial and the aftermath of having to pay the penalty based on his feeling that he was set up to take the fall so that Diddy, who was known at the time as “Puffy,” could avoid jail for his alleged role in the incident.

"I spent 10 years in prison, but I was able to move on. There's a time to pivot; there's a time transition. And that's how I got into politics."

After Shyne was released from prison in 2001, he was deported back to his homeland. Once he arrived in Belize, he turned to politics, which followed his father’s career path, Dean Barrow. The elder Barrow served as deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs from 1993 until 1998 and was the then-leader of the opposition from 1998 until the United Democratic Party (UDP) won the election in February 2008.

