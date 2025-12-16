Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Diddy Accuser Goes After Cassie In Lawsuit, Claims Maurene Comey Silenced Him Cassie Ventura is being sued by a Diddy accuser who claims she’s not a victim and says he was silenced in the Diddy case by former Asst. U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey.







An accuser of Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed a lawsuit targeting the disgraced hip-hop mogul and his estranged ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, also alleging that former Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey helped suppress claims against Ventura.

Clayton Howard, an alleged victim highlighted in the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, recently filed a civil lawsuit accusing Combs and Ventura of causing him humiliation, transmitting an STD, and claiming Ventura terminated their child, Complex reported. Howard also alleges that federal prosecutors blocked him from testifying about Ventura’s alleged involvement in criminal activity tied to Combs.

In his recently filed motion, Howard contends that his rights under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act were violated, singling out former Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI director James Comey, for dismissing his attempts to testify.

“Assistant Prosecutor Maurene Comey became annoyed when I expressed my desire to reveal the truth about both of my offenders,” Howard wrote. “She stated I was too traumatized to testify, a claim I firmly disputed.”

The former sex worker, who recounted his sexually charged encounters with Ventura and Combs in the Netflix docuseries, recounts his attempts to involve federal authorities, including repeated correspondence and in-person visits to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, where he received no response he deemed meaningful. Howard asserts that Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson dismissed his claim that he qualified as a victim.

“I have remained patient and resolved,” Howard wrote. “It appears the government utilized my cooperation when it aligned with their objectives, yet now, it feels as if I am invisible.”

Howard’s lawsuit alleges that the unresolved status of his claims has blocked his application to the Backpage Remission Program, a federal fund distributing $200 million to trafficking victims. At the heart of his filing is his argument that Ventura should not be seen solely as a victim, but as an “active participant” in Combs’ alleged trafficking operation.

When filing the suit, Ventura could not be adequately served at her home or through her attorney, but a judge allowed Howard to use “alternative means” of service. On December 11, attorney Melodie Han of Wigdor LLP confirmed she will represent Ventura in the case.

