Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Diddy Seeks Acquittal 'Real Bad,' Claims Feds Prostitution Charge Was A Stretch







Sean “Diddy” Combs is continuing his fight for freedom as his legal team seeks to overturn his Mann Act conviction.

The disgraced hip-hop mogul remains in custody as he awaits his Oct. 3 sentencing after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. With each charge carrying a maximum 10-year sentence, Combs’ legal team is scrambling to lessen the potential prison time.

Their latest attempt includes asking Judge Arun Subramanian to vacate Combs’ Mann Act conviction or grant him a new trial, TMZ reports. The Bad Boy founder’s lawyers are making a bold argument, claiming prosecutors stretched the modern definition of “prostitution” to secure his Mann Act conviction.

Combs’ legal team points to the Mann Act’s origins in 1910, when it was known as the White Slave Traffic Act and defined a prostitute as any woman engaging in sex outside of marriage. They argue prosecutors applied a modern interpretation, sex-for-hire, that doesn’t align with the statute’s original intent.

Combs argues there’s no proof he ever paid male escorts to sleep with his girlfriends. He maintains the men were only compensated for their time and insists he was merely a voyeur, while his exes arranged the so-called “freak offs.”

This marks Combs’ second bid for an acquittal since his July 2 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, a lesser charge compared to the racketeering and sex trafficking allegations he initially faced. Combs’ high-profile trial featured testimony from his ex, Cassie Ventura, and rapper Kid Cudi, who claimed Combs orchestrated the bombing of his car after Cudi started dating Ventura.

The former billionaire-turned-incarcerated-mogul remains behind bars at New York City’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, after Judge Subramanian denied bail last month, citing Combs as a flight risk and a danger to the community. The judge pointed to a 2016 hotel surveillance video showing Combs violently assaulting Ventura.

