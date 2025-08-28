Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy Dismissed

Sean “Diddy” Combs secured a legal victory in one of the many lawsuits filed against the entertainment mogul, as a judge dismissed a sexual assault claim.

According to USA Today, a judge has dismissed a sexual assault case against Diddy as it was ruled that the statute of limitations for the claims had expired. The suit was filed by a John Doe in February, claiming that Diddy assaulted him in 2015 at an afterparty in Los Angeles. He also stated that he was drugged by the Bad Boy CEO during the alleged incident.

The complainant alleged that he was promised a record deal with the convicted executive and that he would have “studio time with Combs himself.” In the legal paperwork, the alleged assault left him with a series of personal damages, such as “pain and suffering, mental anguish, physical impairment, and emotional torment.”

New York County Supreme Court Judge Leslie A. Stroth announced her decision Aug. 26, ruling that the dismissal was granted to the lawsuit that was filed Feb. 3. The allegations are “untimely under New York law,” according to Stroth. She stated that the New York State law, “in effect at the time of the alleged conduct in 2015 provided a five-year statute of limitations. Although the statute was later amended in 2019 to extend the period to 20 years, Courts have held that (Civil Practice Law & Rules § 213-c) is not retroactive.”

The plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, has vowed that this suit is not over and will be filed in California.

“These cases can be filed in California or New York. New York has a savings statute, but the New York court says it doesn’t apply,” Buzbee said in a written statement to the media outlet. “We will thus sue in California. This is a procedural issue. Not a dispositive one. Any suggestion that this is some kind of victory for Combs is ignorant.”

Diddy, who has been imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since September, was found guilty of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He is slated to learn if he will receive jail time on Oct. 3.

