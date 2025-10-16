Conditions Revealed Regarding Diddy’s Supervised Release After Prison

Details have been revealed regarding the terms and conditions of Sean “Diddy” Combs will face after he is released from prison.

According to TMZ, the controversial entertainment mogul will not have the freedom afforded to others after he completes his 50-month prison sentence. Based on a recent court filing, the “No Way Out” producer will have five years of supervised probation. He will also be subjected to searches and cannot contact any of the victims who testified against him in his trial.

He will have to be involved in outpatient treatment programs for drug abuse and mental health issues, which would include being required to take medicine prescribed to him, unless instructed otherwise by a healthcare provider. He must also be enrolled and participate in an approved program for domestic violence.

The convicted felon will not be able to own, possess, or have any access to firearms or other destructive devices.

Forbes reported that Diddy will also be barred from “encouraging” anyone else to contact his victims and that he will have to submit to searches of his person, property, and electronic devices if probation officers have “reasonable suspicion” he may have violated the terms of his release or has committed a crime. Financial records must be provided to his probation officer if requested. He also cannot engage with anyone involved in criminal activity.

Diddy has still not been assigned to his next home for the next several years. Judge Arun Subramanian said he should be imprisoned as close as possible to the New York City Metropolitan area. Diddy’s attorneys requested that he serve his sentence in New Jersey at FCI Fort Dix, which has an acclaimed drug treatment program.

Subramanian said that the decision on where Diddy will be placed is up to the Bureau of Prisons.

