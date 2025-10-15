Diddy Forks Over ‘Freak-Off’ Tapes To FBI

After being sentenced to 50 months in federal prison and ordered to turn over videotapes of his “freak-offs”, Sean “Diddy” Combs has complied and handed them over to the FBI as part of his sentencing.

According to AllHipHop, the embattled executive has given the videotapes and digital devices labeled “Ibiza Tapes” as instructed by the court. The tapes were confiscated when law enforcement raided the Los Angeles and Miami homes of Diddy in March 2024. He has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest at the Park Hyatt hotel in New York City.

The government has accused Diddy of sex trafficking, operating a criminal enterprise, and transporting to engage in prostitution in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) trial. While a jury found him not guilty of the first two charges, he was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was sentenced Oct. 3 to 50 months in prison, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

The tapes were property “used or intended to be used” in relation to the prostitution charges that prosecutors presented, which led to the Combs’ conviction. The “Ibiza Tapes” are believed to be part of a broader scheme that the government said Diddy recruited male escorts for private sex parties he called “freak-offs.”

The videotapes and other items, which include hard drives, USB sticks, iPads, iPhones, and several laptops, are now in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

After asking to serve his sentence at a New Jersey facility that offers drug treatment (which may also reduce his sentence if he completes the program successfully), Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the motion, but has agreed to Diddy serving his sentence “as close as practicable to the New York metropolitan area.”

Attorneys for Diddy are preparing to appeal the conviction to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

RELATED CONTENT: Let’s Get It! Jeezy’s Electrifying ‘TM:101’ Tour Finale In Detroit Ends With Upcoming Album & Las Vegas Residency Announcement