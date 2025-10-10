Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards Diddy’s Fort Dix Prison Placement Request Has Been Denied Judge Arun Subramanian rejected Combs's motion instead offering other recommendations.







Sean “Diddy” Combs’ request to serve his 50-month sentence in New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix has been denied.

Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the motion, instead instructing that Combs serve his time “as close as practicable to the New York metropolitan area.”

Diddy’s attorneys requested his Fort Dix placement to access the Bureau of Prisons Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP). Prisoners in the RDAP program that are housed at Fort Dix are allowed separate living quarters outside of the general population. They are also allowed to enroll in half-day work, school, or vocational activities. As a result of the facility’s flexibility, Combs’s legal team asserts that the New Jersey facility will allow him greater access to his family.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” the filing stated.

In his rejection, Subramanian cited concerns over security, logistical constraints and administrative authority. Subramanian clarified that his judicial authority allows him to recommend a geographic zone, but actual placement is under the Bureau of Prisons’ jurisdiction. Combs’s team has until Oct. 10 to request another facility closer to the Metropolitan area.

Combs’ attorneys have signaled plans to appeal both the sentencing and the placement ruling. Meanwhile, correctional officials will now determine his ultimate assignment, which may lie outside the New York area but still within the judge’s recommended zone.

Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, under the Mann Act. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering charges. He was sentenced Oct. 3 to 50 months in prison, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release. Credit for time already served may shorten his remaining term to roughly three years.

