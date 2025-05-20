Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Diddy Had Drugs, Lubricant, And Falsified Prescriptions At NYC Hotel During Raid Federal authorities reveal the questionable items retrieved from Diddy’s hotel room during his NYC arrest.







Authorities are revealing the questionable items Sean “Diddy” Combs had in his possession at the time of his arrest in New York City.

The embattled hip-hop mogul was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024, while entering the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City, where he was staying. Photos from the hotel raid were used as evidence in his sex trafficking and racketeering trial and reveal the suspicious items federal agents uncovered, including bottles of lubricant, baggies containing illegal drugs, and prescription pills issued under an alias, TMZ reports.

According to testimony from Department of Homeland Security agent Yasin Binda, feds snapped photos of two clear Ziploc bags inside an orange prescription bottle, each containing smaller baggies with a pink solid substance. Authorities reported that one bag tested positive for ketamine, while the other tested positive for both MDMA and ketamine.

Additional photos revealed a fanny pack holding $9,000 in cash, bottles of Astroglide lubricant and Johnson’s baby oil, along with a prescription for clonazepam issued under the name Frank Black—an alias Cassie Ventura testified that Combs occasionally used. The medication is used alone or together with other medicines to treat certain seizure disorders.

Binda also noted that authorities found a hard drive and a “lighting device” that Combs used to create “mood lighting” in the living room. Combs remains in jail while making his daily court appearances for his high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Testimonies so far have included Combs’ ex Cassie Ventura, former Bad Boy artist Dawn Richard, DHS agent Yasin Binda, and Cassie’s mother, Regina Ventura, who on May 20 described alleged threats Combs made toward her and her daughter. Over four days of testimony last week, Cassie recounted enduring physical and sexual abuse and described how Combs arranged drug-fueled sex acts known as “Freak Offs.”

More of Combs’ accusers and former affiliates are expected to testify throughout the trial.

