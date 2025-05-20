Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Diddy’s Daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, To Skip College After High School Graduation The 18-year-old twins intend to skip out on college to pursue careers in fashion modeling and entertainment







Jessie and D’Lila Combs, the 18-year-old twin daughters of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the late Kim Porter, have revealed what they plan to do after graduating high school.

The duo revealed that they intend to skip college to pursue careers in fashion modeling and entertainment. According to WBLS, they shared their plans with their over 765,000 followers during an Instagram Live session.

“We’ve decided to take a different path and focus on our careers in fashion and entertainment,” they told their platform followers.

The news comes as their father’s career has also taken a different path. Combs’ trial for sex-trafficking and racketeering charges has already begun in New York. The twins have attended some days of the trial, along with their siblings and grandmother, Janice Combs.

While Combs continues his legal battle, the young girls have remained committed to building their own careers. Months before their father’s trial began, the two walked in Venice’s Dolce & Gabbana runway show. The student athletes also won a national cheerleading competition with their squad at the Sierra Canyon School in 2024.

The girls will graduate from the star-studded private school, where the kids of Kim Kardashian and LeBron James attend, this month. They recently showed off for prom, with the girls taking their “twinship” up a notch with matching red prom dresses.

“College is great, but it’s not for everyone,” added the teenager. “We want to build our brand and explore opportunities that align with our passions.”

On the other hand, their elder sister, Chance Combs, decided that college was her next step. She enrolled at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts last fall. Although her major is unknown, her enrollment at Tisch may signify her own career in entertainment as well. While the twins decided to differ from their older sister, they are happy to forge their own way in Hollywood.

“This is just the beginning,” they said. “We’re excited for what’s next.”

Along with the rest of the Combs children, the daughters “stand united” with their father as his trial begins.



“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way,” their brother Quincy Brown posted on social media. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family.”