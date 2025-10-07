Diddy’s Legal Team Asks Judge To Send Him To Low-Security New Jersey Prison

Attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs have requested that their client serve his time in New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal correctional institution with a fewer than 4,000 inmates, to take advantage of the facility’s drug treatment program and to allow him to maximize “family visitation.”

According to the New York Post, the request for that location was filed Oct. 6 by Diddy’s attorney, Teny Geragos.

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to 50 months in prison. The hip-hop mogul was facing a maximum prison term of 20 years for being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” Geragos wrote in a letter to Subramanian.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the RDAP (Residential Drug Abuse Program) is the bureau’s most intensive treatment program and is typically completed in nine months. Prisoners involved in the program live in a unit separate from the general population. Participants are enrolled in half-day programming and half-day work, school, or vocational activities.

Before he was sentenced, Diddy, in a letter to the judge, admitted that he got “lost in the drugs and the excess” over the years.

He also wrote, “I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before. I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug-free, non-violent, and peaceful person. I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear, and sober. God makes no mistakes.”

Combs has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since being charged last September.

