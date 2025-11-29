Diddy Helps Organize, Chips In For Thanksgiving Dinner For Fellow Fort Dix Inmates

Although Diddy’s last two thanksgivings probably weren’t ideal, he made sure this one was not only better for him but for every inmate currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, where he is presently spending time. The entertainment mogul helped his fellow prisoners have a better-than-usual holiday this year.

According to TMZ, Diddy funded the meals that the inmates feasted on this past week. He worked with a group called Bankroll Bosses at the facility, as he funded the meal. Diddy reportedly bought the food from the prison commissary, had it prepared over two days, and then made sure every housing unit at Fort Dix received the meals, according to one of his representatives.

“Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat. Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing,” the “It’s All About the Benjamins” producer told the media outlet.

TMZ also spoke with a former gang leader, B.I., who helped organize the meals being prepared and delivered to the inmates.

“We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings. Enough for about 200 people each building. It took two days to prep everything.”

Diddy is at the facility serving a 50-month prison term after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act in July.

The mogul seems to be adjusting to prison life well.

“There’s a lot of misinterpretations about prison. There is a strong brotherhood. We all look out for each other. It’s nothing but a positive thing,” Diddy informs TMZ. “It’s like a little bit of home in a dark place.”

His expected release date is May 28, 2028, but he could be coming home before the date if he completes a drug treatment program at the facility that’s designed to cut time for successful completion.

RELATED CONTENT: Diddy Is Reportedly Making Millions From Prison By Renting Out His Gulfstream G550