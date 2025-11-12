Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Rehab Program Could Cut His Sentence By A Year Sean "Diddy" Combs is taking part in a prison rehab program that could shorten his sentence by up to a year.







Sean “Diddy” Combs is participating in a drug rehab program during his 50-month prison term, which could reduce his sentence by up to a year.

On Nov. 11, Juda Engelmayer, spokesperson for the incarcerated hip-hop mogul, revealed that Combs has begun rehab treatment at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, The New York Times reported. Following his sentencing and conviction on two counts of transporting people for prostitution, Engelmayer said the Bad Boy founder is dedicated to sobriety and personal healing while serving his sentence.

“Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start,” Engelmayer said. “He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

Since transferring to the low-security Fort Dix facility on Oct. 30 after more than a year at MDC in Brooklyn, New York, Combs has joined the prison’s rehab program and begun working in the chapel library.

“He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding,” Engelmayer said.

News of his rehab program comes days after he denied being caught with homemade alcohol made from Fanta, sugar, and apples. In a since-deleted tweet, Combs’ team said the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper remains focused solely on his rehabilitation while serving his sentence.

“The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false,” a post on X read. “His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.”

Recent reports indicate Combs faces disciplinary action for making an unauthorized three-way call, which could temporarily suspend his phone and commissary privileges. News of Combs’ prison rehab and job assignment follows his Oct. 3 sentencing to 50 months, with 14 months credited for time served. He is expected to be released in May 2028.

