Diddy Seeks To Overturn Conviction And Prison Sentence Lawyers for the former music mogul filed to appeal his conviction on prostitution charges and four-year prison sentence.







Sean “Diddy” Combs is wasting no time in filing an appeal on his conviction of prostitution charges and four-year prison sentence.

On Oct. 20, Combs’ attorney Alexandra Shapiro filed a notice of appeal in New York’s Federal District Court, ABC News reports. The filing follows earlier arguments from his legal team claiming his conviction for transportation for prostitution was misapplied under the statute.

In July, Combs was found guilty of two prostitution-related charges under the Mann Act following an eight-week trial. He was acquitted of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Still, he was later sentenced to 50 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, which includes conditions such as abstaining from drug use and completing a domestic violence program.

The year he’s spent in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is being counted as time served, and he was issued a $500,000 fine. When delivering the verdict, Judge Arun Subramanian stated that a significant sentence was necessary to emphasize that the abuse of women “is met with real accountability.”

The Bad Boy founder had requested a 14-month sentence, which would have allowed for his release shortly after trial due to time already served, while prosecutors pushed for a term exceeding 11 years. Ahead of his September sentencing hearing, Combs expressed remorse for his actions.

“My actions were disgusting, shameful, and sick,” Combs said. “I got lost in excess, I got lost in my ego.”

“In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them,” Combs wrote in a letter to the judge. “I am so sorry for the hurt that I caused, but I understand that the mere words ‘I’m sorry’ will never be good enough, as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past.”

Though he begged the judge for “mercy” and apologized to two of the women who testified against him, he received the four-year sentence. At the time, his lawyers shared their plans to appeal the conviction and prison sentence.

