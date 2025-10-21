Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trump Reportedly Considering Diddy Pardon Despite White House Pushback Sean "Diddy" Combs could have his conviction overturned as soon as this week if reports of a presidential pardon from Donald Trump are true.







According to a White House insider, President Donald Trump is “vacillating” on whether to pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs, the disgraced hip-hop mogul recently sentenced to four years on prostitution charges, TMZ reports.

While staffers are said to be advising against commuting Combs’ sentence, the source noted that “Trump will do what he wants” and could issue the pardon within a week.

This news comes weeks after Trump confirmed that Combs had reached out to request a presidential pardon. When asked by a CNN reporter if he’d consider pardoning Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump replied that “a lot of people have asked me for pardons,” including Combs.

The president had previously dismissed the idea of pardoning the music mogul but not over his conviction on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

“I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile,” Trump said at the time.

Trump on pardoning Diddy: "Probably — hmm. You know, I was very friendly with him. I get along with him great. Seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile."



When asked if a pardon for Combs was a “no,” Trump said, “I would say so, yeah.”

“We don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right?” Trump continued. “But when you knew someone, and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements. So I don’t know, it’s more difficult. It makes it more—I’m being honest, it makes it more difficult to do.”

Trump recently pardoned former Republican Congressman George Santos, who was serving more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft charges, including deceiving donors and stealing the identities of 11 people—including his own family members—to make donations to his campaign.

“You know, he lied like hell…but he was 100% for Trump,” the president said in August.

While presidential pardons are traditionally granted to correct injustices or aid those wrongfully accused, Trump has often used them for individuals he views as allies, which could work in Combs’ favor.

