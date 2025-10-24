Diddy Allegedly ‘Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat’ In Prison

Charlucci Finney, a good friend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, recently claimed that the former Bad Boy president “woke up with a knife to his throat” at the Brooklyn prison where he is housed.

According to the Daily Mail, during a recent conversation, Finney stated that the “No Way Out” producer escaped death after the incident happened at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Although he stated that he knows of the alleged action, he said he wasn’t sure if it was an actual attempt on his life or if it was a warning to the embattled executive.

“I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened,” Finney revealed to the media outlet. “If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him.”

This isn’t the first time that it’s been reported that Diddy has been threatened while imprisoned. One of his attorneys, Brian Steel, told Judge Arun Subramanian during the mogul’s RICO trial that a correctional officer had stopped an inmate carrying a makeshift knife at one time. Diddy’s attorneys have repeatedly complained about the unsafe conditions at the Brooklyn prison.

Although Finney is speaking about it now, he said the family doesn’t really know about the dangers Diddy faces while incarcerated.

“Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn’t want to worry his family. But if you’re in jail and you’ve been charged with anything sexual, it’s not a good place to be,” Finney said.

A federal jury found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and operating a criminal enterprise, but he was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was sentenced Oct. 3 to 50 months in prison, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

