Report: Diddy Paid $100K In Cash To Appear At Miami Club In 2023

Page Six reports that former Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs was paid a $100,000 cash appearance fee and directed the payment to be sent to a company in his mother’s name.

The fee was for an appearance on May 4, 2023, at the M2 nightclub, a “kickoff party” for Race Week in Miami.

According to Page Six, that organizers of the event received a contract on May 1, stipulating that the “one hundred thousand US dollars” fee be made in two installments and also said that “all payments shall be made via cash pursuant to . . . written directions.”

The company that made the contract terms was “Janice Combs Music Holdings Inc.”

The media outlet said Diddy was doing business in this fashion less than a year before the FBI raided his private residences in March 2024. He was also hit with several civil lawsuits around that time.

The raids led to Diddy being indicted in September 2024. The federal government levied charges on him, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

A Manhattan jury found the “No Way Out” music producer not guilty of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution in July 2025. A judge sentenced Diddy to four years and two months in prison and a $500,000 fine.

After his release, he is scheduled to serve five years of supervised release. Diddy is currently imprisoned at Fort Dix in New Jersey and is scheduled for release in May 2028.

Diddy has his attorneys busy. He is is embroiled in several lawsuits, including one in which he is seeking $100 million from NBCUniversal and Peacock following the release of the Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy documentary last year.

In November, the broadcasting giant argued that it wants the suit dismissed based on the entertainment mogul’s own words.

The broadcasting company, which premiered the doc Jan. 14, 2025, on Peacock, claims that at Diddy’s sentencing, he said, “Because of my decisions, I lost my freedom. I lost my career. I totally destroyed my reputation.”

That one sentence is why the No Way Out producer cannot blame NBCUniversal for his portrayal in the documentary, NBCUniversal says.

RELATED CONTENT: Shattering Borders: Global Commerce Mavens Converge At AAWEF To Build U.S.-Africa Economic Bridge