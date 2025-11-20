Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NBC Wants Diddy’s $100M Lawsuit Thrown Out After Statements He Made To Federal Judge "Because of my decisions, I lost my freedom. I lost my career. I totally destroyed my reputation" is what NBCUniversal is hoping to use to win its argument.







Sean “Diddy” Combs filed a $100 million lawsuit against NBCUniversal and Peacock after the release of the Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy documentary earlier this year. Now, the broadcasting giant wants to have the suit thrown out based on the entertainment mogul’s own words.

According to AllHipHop, the broadcasting company, which premiered the doc Jan. 14 on its Peacock network, claims that at Diddy’s sentencing, he said, “Because of my decisions, I lost my freedom. I lost my career. I totally destroyed my reputation.” That one sentence is why the “No Way Out” producer cannot blame NBCUniversal for how he was portrayed in the documentary.

Diddy is presently serving a 50-month prison term at Fort Dix in New Jersey after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act in July.

“NBC’s argument takes a single remark out of its legal context and has no relevance to whether the documentary met basic standards of accuracy and responsibility,” Juda Engelmayer, Combs’ publicist, said in a written statement to Vibe. “The lawsuit challenges NBC’s publication of allegations that are factually unsupported, contradicted by official records, or sourced from undisclosed, unreliable individuals. Those issues will be decided on their merits in court.”

When the original lawsuit was filed in February, Diddy’s attorneys said documentary portrayed him in such a negative light and that NBCUniversal acted “maliciously and recklessly” when the documentary made claims that he participated in “serial murder” and “sexual assault of minors” without a “shred of evidence.”

Diddy has been at Fort Dix since Oct. 30, after spending over a year at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, after being arrested in September 2024. His expected release date is May 28, 2028, or sooner if he completes a drug treatment program at the facility.

