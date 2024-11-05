Non-Disclosure Agreements For Diddy’s Alleged ‘Freak Offs’ Revealed

What happened at Diddy’s alleged “freak off” parties, were supposed to stay at the ”freak off.” People who attended the once-secret parties were given a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to sign which prevented them from speaking about activities that took place at the infamous events.

According to TMZ, the NDA was in effect for the life of the signee plus 20 years after they died or a total of 70 years, whichever is longer. Guests could not share any details related to Diddy, his family members, current or former partners, spouses, or friends of business associates unless given expressed permission. There was no recording at the parties, including photos, video, or audio allowed. The activities could not be revealed via social media, during audio and video interviews, or written about in books, newspapers, or any platforms.

There’s wide speculation about who attended these parties and why no one has spoken up about the alleged “freak offs.” The NDAs may be the reason why anyone who may have gone has been silent.

The former Bad Boy Entertainment executive is currently incarcerated after being arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty and is tentatively scheduled for a trial start date in May 2025.

He was arrested in Manhattan on Sept. 16, following months of speculation, after several people had filed lawsuits against him in the last year. The plethora of legal paperwork filed against the entertainment mogul started in November 2023 after his former girlfriend and artist, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed an explosive lawsuit accusing him of troublesome acts against her, including sexual abuse, physical beatings, and sex trafficking. Less than 24 hours after she filed papers, the lawsuit was settled.

CNN reported that additional lawsuits filed against Diddy were made anonymously by two men, one who claimed to be 10 years old when the alleged assaults took place as the victim auditioned for the mogul. The embattled executive has denied the latest allegations as well as the previous ones. The most recent lawsuit brings the total to 27 cases.

RELATED CONTENT: Quincy Brown Faces Backlash For Releasing Family Vlog Amid Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Case