Quincy Brown Faces Backlash For Releasing Family Vlog Amid Diddy's Sex Trafficking Case







Quincy Brown is being urged to “read the room” after he decided to release a family vlog series amid his father’s high-profile sex trafficking case.

The eldest of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children, whose biological father is singer Al B Sure, but who was raised by Combs, came under fire on Oct. 22 after unveiling his “Just A Vlog” series on The Shade Room. In the trailer, Quincy is seen spending time with his siblings, brothers Justin, 30, and Christian Combs, 26, as well as his sisters, twins Jesse and D’Lila, 17.

Their disgraced father, 54, who is currently in prison awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, makes a brief appearance toward the end of the minute-long clip, appearing shirtless in the kitchen as he announces the “Combs Family Vacation.”

The series “will show the behind-the-scenes of his family,” TSR shared. “In the show, people will be able to view the Combs Family through their own lens as Quincy documents his family doing various activities, family vacations, the highs and lows, and more.”

While Quincy might have wanted to use the vlog series to humanize his family amid Combs’ criminal case, many were not impressed by the gesture. Criticism filled the comments section, with a number of viewers telling Quincy to “read the room.”

“Them kids reading everything but the room,” one person wrote.

“This is the stupidest idea ever,” added someone else.

The trailer was released shortly after Quincy and his six siblings issued a joint statement expressing their support for their father ahead of his federal sex trafficking trial set for May 5th.

“The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” Quincy wrote.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

Quincy’s attempt comes as Combs faces a series of lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, among other crimes. Among the most recent lawsuits include one from a man who claims the Bad Boy founder tried to assault him at a Ciroc party but was stopped by a pro athlete.

Other suits anonymously name a male and female celebrity. Combs is currently being held in a New York detention center due to his federal sex crime charges.

