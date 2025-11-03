From Penthouse To Prison Yard: Diddy Pictured Chatting With Fellow Fort Dix Inmates

Photos have emerged showing Sean “Diddy” Combs in his new confines, talking to fellow inmates at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

TMZ published photos of Diddy in conversation with other prisoners at the prison facility where he was transferred on Oct. 30. He is there to serve the 50-month prison term he was sentenced to on Oct. 3 by Judge Arun Subramanian after he was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, under the Mann Act.

He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering charges (sex trafficking, operating a criminal enterprise).

In the photographs, Diddy is seen smiling and conversing with others while wearing a grey hat, sweatpants, and a top, with a Navy blue jacket and black sneakers. These are the first pics of Diddy in over a year, since he was incarcerated on those charges. The closest we’ve seen were drawings of the former Bad Boy label owner while attending court proceedings.

The entertainment mogul has been spending his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since he was arrested in September 2024. His expected release date is May 28, 2028.

Attorneys for the “No Way Out” producer had requested that he be sent to the low-security federal correctional institution that houses fewer than 4,000 inmates. He is expected to take advantage of the facility’s drug treatment program and be closer to family.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the RDAP (Residential Drug Abuse Program) is the bureau’s most intensive drug treatment program and should be completed in nine months. Prisoners participating in the program reside in a separate unit from the general population. They are enrolled in half-day programs and join in half-day work, school, or vocational activities.

Recently, his attorneys filed a request with a federal appeals court to expedite his appeal of the two charges for which he was found guilty, ABC 7 NY reported. In the filing, they stated that, under a typical timeline, Diddy could complete his 50-month prison sentence before the appeal is heard.

