Diddy Transferred To Fort Dix To Serve 50-Month Sentence

Less than a month after his attorneys requested that he serve his 50-month prison sentence at Fort Dix in New Jersey, Sean “Diddy” Combs was transferred to the facility Oct. 30.

According to CNN, the convicted entertainment mogul was granted the request by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The prison is a low-security federal correctional institution that houses fewer than 4,000 inmates. The request was made by Diddy’s legal team, Oct. 6, so he could take advantage of the facility’s drug treatment program and be closer to family.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” his team wrote in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the RDAP (Residential Drug Abuse Program) is the bureau’s most intensive treatment program and is typically completed in nine months. Prisoners participating in the program reside in a separate unit from the general population. Participants are enrolled in half-day programming and half-day work, school, or vocational activities.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also recently announced that Diddy’s expected release date is May 8, 2028.

Combs had been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since he was arrested and accused of sex trafficking, operating a criminal enterprise, and transporting to engage in prostitution in September 2024. The former Bad Boy label owner was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution, under the Mann Act. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering charges. Subramanian sentenced him Oct. 3 to his prison term, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

Earlier this week, his attorneys filed a request with a federal appeals court to expedite his appeal of two prostitution-related convictions, ABC 7 NY reported. In the filing, they argued that, under a standard timeline, Diddy could complete his 50-month prison sentence before the appeal is heard.

RELATED CONTENT: San Antonio Confirms Status As U.S. Dia De Los Muertos Epicenter After Record Festival