Diddy Recorded A Song To Get Kim Porter To Visit Him In His Dreams, ‘Music Is Magical’

Diddy is opening up about how his new album helped bring him closer to his late ex Kim Porter, who’s reportedly been visiting him in his dreams.

The Bad Boy founder recently released “The Love Album: Off the Grid” on his new R&B-focused label Love Records. There are 23 tracks on the new album and one is named after his late ex, Kim Porter.

It features EGOT recipient John Legend and was Diddy’s way of reaching out to Porter from the other side. For Diddy, who shares four children with Porter, he was looking for a way to connect with her and knew music was the perfect outlet to connect them in spirit.

“One of the things when dealing with grief is there has to be a moment that you understand it is what it is, but you still yearn for that person,” Diddy told Hola! Magazine.

“And I wanted her to come visit me in my dreams.”

“It was like me just trying to find another option that maybe God could bless me with to still feel her presence,” he continued before noting the “magic” that lies in music.

“So when I made the record, I believe that music is magical. It has magical powers,” Diddy said. “So I wanted to use my magic to get her to visit me in my dreams, and she has come and visited me in my dreams. It makes me want her to visit me more, but making the record, she got the message.”

Porter passed away in November 2018 from pneumonia. She was found unresponsive in her bed on Nov. 15, and investigators later determined no foul play was involved, via NBC News.

She shared a long romantic history with Diddy that included the births of their three children, Christian, and twins Jesse and D’Lila Combs. Diddy also raised Porter’s eldest son Quincy Brown as one of his own.

