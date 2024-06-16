by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Diddy Returns Key To New York City Following Mayor’s Request Diddy returned the key to NYC nearly a week after Mayor Eric Adams' request.









Sean “Diddy” Combs has returned the key to New York City. Mayor Eric Adams rescinded the gift in response to the video of Diddy’s attack on his former artist and girlfriend Cassie.

Adams wrote letters to Combs’ offices on June 4 urging him return the key to City Hall. According to The Guardian, City Hall received the key less than a week later on June 10.

In the letter, Adams “strongly” condemned the 54-year-old’s actions in the 2016 attack video, which became public in May. He stated the attack “deeply disturbed” him in his request for Combs to give back the key.

“I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” wrote Adams.

The video showed Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, attempting to flee her shared hotel room with the media mogul. Combs, wearing just a towel, ran after her, immediately slamming her into the ground upon catching up to her. The video further showed the entertainer kicking and dragging the R&B singer.

The video’s exposure to the public added to the mounting allegations of sexual abuse and assaults against Combs. It also confirms the abuse Cassie described in her bombshell November 2023 lawsuit.

Combs has stepped down from his positions with numerous companies, such as media platform Revolt and alcohol brand Cîroc. In March, the FBI also raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami amid his federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation.

Following all the controversy, Howard University has also cut ties with its now-infamous alum. The school’s Board of Trustees voted to revoke Comb’s honorary degree. They additionally returned a $1 million contribution he pledged to the school.

“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor,” explained the HBCU in a statement obtained by CBS News.

