Christian Combs Served With Assault Lawsuit At Diddy's Miami Mansion Diddy's son Christian Combs was served with an assault lawsuit at his dad's Miami mansion.







Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son, Christian Combs, is the newest member of the famous family facing sexual assault allegations.

The 26-year-old rapper was at his father’s Miami mansion when he was served with legal papers in a lawsuit filed by Grace O’Marcaigh, who accuses Christian of assault, battery, sexual assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit stems from a July 2022 incident when the woman was working on the Victorious yacht chartered by Diddy, who brought his son Christian along.

According to the filing, the Bad Boyy founder turned “what was sold as a wholesome family excursion into a hedonistic environment,” where she believes sex workers were present on the yacht.

“It resulted in an unexpected increase in workload for her and her colleagues as well as unwanted exposure to unlawful drug use, sex work, and general chaos,” the lawsuit states.

During her shift, O’Marcaigh claims that Christian took an immediate interest in her, which she “considered very inappropriate.” After pressuring her to drink with him inside a recording studio, the suit says Christian “violently grabbed [Grace’s] arm and began hurting her. He pulled [Grace] to the seat beside him and prevented her from getting up.”

O’Marcaigh says she tried getting out of the encounter by asking to go to the kitchen, but “her pleas fell on deaf ears,” the filing states. Instead, Christian allegedly continued to pressure her to drink by taking more shots.

“[Grace] was quite scared and realized she was in a very dangerous situation,” her complaint reads. “[Grace] was also feeling the effect of the tequila shots and quickly suspected that the tequila was spiked.”

The plaintiff goes on to accuse Christian of cornering her into a room where he became “physical and extremely aggressive” by groping her, despite her repeated attempts to push him back. O’Marcaigh says Christian took off all of his clothes and revealed his erection before attempting to force her to perform oral sex on him.

The suit says she tried fighting Christian off, but he only stopped when another employee walked into the room. She stated that she informed her Captain the following morning, but he “lacked compassion or concern, failed to investigate, and insisted she was likely voluntarily partying with the guests.”

O’Marcaigh denied this claim. She alleged that the Captain had forced her to continue serving Christian on the yacht and did not offer her the option of being reassigned or isolated from him.

“In addition to losing her employment, [Grace] also lost her longtime partner, with whom she had planned a future,” the suit states. “[Grace’s] partner was never the same after seeing [Grace’s] bruises on her body because of [Christian’s] sexual assault and having to deal with the mental and emotional ramifications, so they separated.”

Grace stated that she continues to experience significant harm as a result of Christian’s actions. She shared that she had been working as a stewardess in the yachting industry since 2018 and had planned to build a lifelong career in the field. However, she claims the alleged incident with Christian has disrupted those plans.

“[Grace’s] mental health deteriorated to the point that she was medicated and required intensive therapy. Additionally, she fell into a deep depression and was unable to fully carry out her maid of honor duties at the wedding of her only sister in June 2023, which she had been looking forward to doing for over eighteen months,” her lawyer wrote in the suit.

The lawsuit comes as Christian’s father remains incarcerated in a Brooklyn, New York facility on sex trafficking charges, where he was denied bail for the third time.

