Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Diddy’s Children Sing Him Happy Birthday Over The Phone Amid His Incarceration Diddy celebrated his 55th birthday with his children over the phone while he remains in jail.







Sean “Diddy” Combs marked his 55th birthday in jail but got to hear his children sing him “Happy Birthday” over the phone.

His seven children came together on Monday for a heartfelt Instagram video post showing them gathered around a phone to send their hip-hop mogul father warm wishes on his milestone birthday. Combs made it to 55 years of life but celebrated his birthday behind bars for the first time.

“Happy Birthday, Pops! We love you! 🎂❤️,” his children captioned the Instagram post.

The video shows Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, King Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 18, twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17, and baby Love Combs celebrating their father’s 55th birthday by singing him “Happy Birthday” over the phone and having a cake in his honor while he remains in custody. Each child sent the Bad Boy founder a personal birthday message, and he told each of his kids how much he loved them.

“I love y’all so much. I can’t wait to see y’all. I just want to say I’m proud of y’all, especially the girls, I mean all of y’all, just for being strong,” Combs said through the phone.

“Thank y’all for being strong and for speaking out in support of me. I love y’all. I got the best family in the world. My birthday, I’m happy.”

As for “speaking out in support” of the disgraced hip-hop mogul, the Combs children have come together on group Instagram posts to defend their father’s honor. Last month, the Combs kids shared a message about how “devastated” they are in the wake of their father’s arrest and incarceration on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The Combs children denounced the allegations against their father and declared their unity amid the added attention they’re facing during the high-profile case.

“Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” they wrote. “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family.”

Most recently, there were reports that Combs’s sons, Quincy, Justin, and Christian, confronted Ray J over things he’s said about their father amid his arrest. Ray J admitted to Wack 100 that he attended a “great party” that was spoiled by “little kids trying to fight a big boy.”

Singer Chris Brown de-escalated the melee and got both sides to walk away. Ray J later confirmed that it wasn’t the first time Combs’ sons have attempted to physically attack him over things he’s said about their father.

Ray J reveals that the alleged club incident between he and Diddy’s sons because of comments he made on his show. ✍🏾: #TSRStaffST pic.twitter.com/lfbAIVUuRZ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 31, 2024

Combs was arrested in New York City in September, with Manhattan federal prosecutors alleging that he was involved in a racketeering scheme that included sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, and bribery. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Diddy has pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence.

The embattled producer and entrepreneur has faced numerous lawsuits since last November, with additional cases emerging during his incarceration. Combs has repeatedly been denied bond and will remain in custody until his trial begins in May 2025.

RELATED CONTENT: Non-Disclosure Agreements For Diddy’s Alleged ‘Freak Offs’ Revealed