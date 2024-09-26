Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Diddy’s Children Speak Out, Deny Late Mom Kim Porter Penned Tell-All Book Diddy's children are denying their late mom Kim Porter wrote a tell-all book about their father.







The children of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter are speaking out against claims of their late mother penning a scathing tell-all book about their music mogul father before her untimely death.

Four of Diddy’s children, the three children he welcomed with Porter – Christian, 26, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 17 – and Porter’s eldest son Quincy Brown, whom Diddy raised as his own, took to Instagram on Sept. 25 to post a lengthy statement in response to the “hurtful and false rumors” that their late mother’s alleged tell-all book.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” Quincy, 33, wrote in part.

Speaking on behalf of his siblings, Quincy called out the “simply untrue” claims of his mom writing a book, adding that anyone saying they have a manuscript is “misrepresenting themselves.”

“Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

The statement comes in response to a book released on Amazon earlier this month alleged to be Porter’s memoir written before her 2018 death from pneumonia. Titled KIM’S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From The Other Side… the book outlines claims that Diddy assaulted Porter during their relationship, which further fueled speculation of foul play surrounding her death.

Chris Todd, whose real name is Todd Christopher Guzze, self-published the book. He claims the memoir is Porter’s and that he obtained it through a flash drive provided by two “music industry” sources,” he told Rolling Stone.

Since the book’s release, Todd confessed that he isn’t certain whether the memoir is authentic.

“If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, ‘Life or death, is that book real?’ I have to say I don’t know. But it’s real enough to me,” he said.

The statement from the Combs children follows Diddy’s arrest in New York City last week where he was ordered held without bail on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

