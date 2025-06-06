Diddy’s Courtroom Antics Over Testimony Anger Judge

During a witness’ testimony against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop mogul’s facial expressions and movements toward jurors caused Judge Arun Subramanian to sternly warn Diddy’s counsel over his behavior.

According to People, the admonition took place on Thursday, June 5, as one of Cassie‘s friends, Bryana Bongolan, was being cross-examined by the defense.

Subramanian directed his fury to Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo.

“I saw your client looking at the jury and nodding vigorously. That is absolutely unacceptable,” the judge told Agnifilo out of the presence of the jury. “If it happens again, if it happens even once, I will hear an application from the government to give a curative instruction to the jury, which you do not want. Or I will consider taking further measures, which could result in the exclusion of your client from the courtroom.”

According to LSD.Law, curative instruction is when a judge tells the jury “to ignore or correct a mistake that was made during the trial.”

Diddy’s lawyer told Subramanin that his client would not do it again.

The judge noticed Diddy’s actions when Bongolan testified that Diddy held her over Cassie’s 17th floor, apartment balcony in 2016. She also claimed the former Bad Boy Records executive threw her onto the balcony furniture, which caused bruising, ongoing night terrors, and paranoia.

However, “Bongolan’s accusations came under intense scrutiny on Wednesday, June 4, and again on Thursday, when she was questioned by Nicole Westmoreland, one of Combs’ attorneys, about inconsistencies in accounts she has given in interviews with the government, a civil lawsuit she filed against Combs last year and in separate demand letters that were sent to the mogul by her attorneys,” People reported.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If found guilty on some of the charges, he faces a life sentence.

The trial is wrapping up its fourth week.

