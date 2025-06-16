Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Judge Mathis Says Ye’s Presence At Diddy Trial ‘Creates Drama’ Judge Mathis is unsure of Ye’s motives for being in the courtroom but supports friends of Comb’s show up to lend moral support.







Judge Mathis has thoughts on Kanye “Ye” West showing up to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ racketeering trial.

TMZ stopped the outspoken judge on the street and asked his opinion on Ye’s 10-minute appearance at the New York courthouse. The judge is unsure of Ye’s motives, but supports friends of Combs showing up to lend moral support. Mathis believes any supporters, friends, and family of Combs should be in attendance. His reasoning is that anyone facing the criminal justice system deserves support from loved ones. As the evidence in the trial has shown, Diddy is indeed a violent man. Mathis added that comfort does not equate to justification.

I think [Ye] creates drama—more drama than we’ve seen already. I’m not sure whether Kanye’s intention was to create drama or whether he was there to comfort a friend. Which I think is fine. You should be there with a friend to comfort him, even though he has done wrong. He has committed some heinous crimes, assaults against these women. But if I were a family member, I would be there to comfort him.”

When asked about the charges Combs is facing, Mathis offered his expert opinion. Although he starred in a television show for many years, his knowledge remains fundamental. Mathis was a sitting judge on Michigan’s 36th District Court in 1995 before eventually transitioning to entertainment.

Mathis thinks the evidence has proven Diddy is responsible for multiple crimes on a state level. Yet, the trial is federal. Thus, these crimes are irrelevant.

On the state level, Mathis told TMZ he would give the billionaire producer 5-10 years for “the multiple assaults against women,” “arson,” and “burglary.”

Still, he says the prosecutors have a way to go to prove Combs is guilty of the federal crimes.

