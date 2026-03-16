Diddy Requesting ‘Immediate Release’ With Latest Court Filing

In the latest legal filing from the attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs, they are requesting the entertainment mogul’s “immediate release” as the 50-month sentence given to him was a “perversion of justice.”

According to TMZ, in an appeal filing that Diddy’s legal team filed on March 13, they stated that the sentence was too harsh, as he was being punished for the crimes he was acquitted of.

The former Bad Boy label owner was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering charges and, on Oct. 3, was sentenced by Judge Subramanian to a 50-month prison term, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

Before the judge’s decision, Diddy faced a maximum sentence of 10 years per charge, for a total of 20 years on the two charges for which he was found guilty.

In the filing, the attorneys stated that the sentence given to the Mount Vernon-raised Diddy was about four times higher than normal for the prostitution-related Mann Act convictions. They stated that the prison sentence is a “perversion of justice” as Judge Subramanian engaged in “acquitted conduct” sentencing (the practice of increasing punishment based on rejected allegations).

They are asking for the appeals court to order the No Way Out producer’s “immediate release and grant a judgment of acquittal or at least vacate and remand for resentencing.”

Diddy was granted a speedy appeal after receiving the 50-month sentence, as his lawyers argued that, without a speedy appeal, the standard appeal process could not reasonably be initiated until after the sentence was completed.

Diddy is currently at Fort Dix in New Jersey, serving his time. The prison was his choice due to its closeness to his family and also so that he could take advantage of the facility’s drug treatment program.

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