Federal Judge Grants Diddy Speedy Appeal

After requesting a speedy appeals process, former Bad Boy label owner Sean “Diddy” Combs was granted the request by a federal judge Nov. 3, shortly after the mogul was transferred to his preferred prison, FCI Fort Dix.

According to NBC News, the approval was given by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The judge set a schedule for the appeal, with the defense expected to submit its brief by Dec. 23 and the government to hand in its brief by Feb. 20, 2026. Diddy’s team must then reply before March 13, 2026.

If all goes according to plan, oral arguments may take place as early as April.

In the paperwork filed last week by Diddy’s defense attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, she stated, “Sean’s appeal will challenge the unfair use of the Mann Act, an infamous statute with a sordid history, to prosecute him for sex with consenting adults.”

She also states that they plan to challenge his conviction and sentencing on the prostitution charges. They argue that the counts should not apply because he made no money from transporting male escorts, claiming he only hired them to observe his girlfriends.

The entertainment mogul had been incarcerated since he was arrested in September 2024, after being accused of sex trafficking, operating a criminal enterprise, and transporting to engage in prostitution, and was housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

His expected release date is May 28, 2028. The transfer to Fort Dix took place Oct. 30, at the request of his attorneys, so he can take advantage of the facility’s drug treatment program and be closer to family.

The former Bad Boy label owner was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution under the Mann Act. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering charges. Judge Subramanian sentenced him on Oct. 3 to a 50-month prison term, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

News Nation reported that Diddy was seen at Fort Dix, hanging out with former NBA player Sebastian Telfair, who hails from Brooklyn and played 11 seasons in the league.

