Diddy Wants To Testify At Upcoming Trial, Gets Hit With 12th Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Abuse







Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently incarcerated after being arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to TMZ, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo has stated that Diddy wants to testify at the upcoming trial.

The media outlet has produced another documentary that is a follow-up to “TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy,” which debuted on April 27 In the second installment, “The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment,” Agnifilo has gone on record as saying that he doubts he can keep the mogul from testifying as he wants people to hear his story.

“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo said. “I think he is very eager to tell his story.”

The documentary can be viewed on Tubi.

“I think he will tell every part of his story, including what you see on the video, so I expect it’s going to be explained by the both of us,” Agnifilo says on camera in the special. “He has his story, and he has a story that I think only he can tell in the way he can tell it in real-time.”

Whether that’s a good idea remains to be seen as another lawsuit was filed against the “Bad Boy” executive on Sept. 27.

NPR reported that another woman has filed a sexual abuse lawsuit alleging that Diddy drugged, assaulted, coerced, and threatened her for two years. The unidentified woman also states that he impregnated her which ended with a miscarriage.

The paperwork was filed with the New York County Supreme Court. The woman, who filed under Jane Doe, lives in Florida and claimed she was forced to travel and “perform” for Diddy several times in the last few years. She states she met him in 2021 and they started seeing each other. She alleges she was flown out to see him in different states by his company to have sex with him. In the lawsuit, she said she felt coerced by staff members who would “send drivers to her home to pick her up before she agreed to travel, to the point where she did not believe she had a choice.”

She said Diddy got her pregnant but claims Caresha Brownlee, who is known as Yung Miami from the hip-hop group, City Girls, harassed her by calling her several times and demanding that she have an abortion. Dealing with the stress led her to suffer a miscarriage she alleges. She said she was still traveling with Diddy as recently as July and, she says, he continues to contact her in an attempt to intimidate her.

The latest brings the total of civil lawsuits against Diddy to 12, with all claiming sexual misconduct and abuse.

