Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Files $100M Defamation Suit Against NBCUniversal For ‘Documentary Full Of Lies’ Sean "Diddy" Combs is accusing NBCUniversal and Peacock of $100 million worth of defamation over the "Making of a Bad Boy" documentary.







Sean “Diddy” Combs is firing back at NBCUniversal and Peacock’s release of the Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy documentary with a $100 million lawsuit.

According to the disgraced hip-hop mogul, the 90-minute documentary was riddled with an “outrageous set of fresh lies and conspiracy theories,” Deadline reports. The jury-trial-seeking defamation complaint highlights how upset Combs was over how he was depicted and described in the scathing documentary that arrived on Jan. 14 on Peacock.

“For nearly a century, NBC has been a trusted name in news, a leader in broadcasting important stories to citizens who depend on reputable media to stay informed,” the suit states. “Grossly exploiting this trust and shamelessly capitalizing on the public’s insatiable appetite for content about Mr. Combs in the lead-up to his criminal trial, Defendants made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism.”

The documentary features candid, in-depth interviews with former employees, collaborators, ex-bodyguards, and alleged victims, who discuss decades of alleged violence and abuse by Combs, as well as suspicions surrounding the deaths of the Notorious B.I.G. and Kim Porter, his longtime girlfriend, and mother of several of his children. The 17-page defamation suit references this, accusing NBCUniversal of including “numerous false and defamatory statements that Defendants NBCU and Ample knew were false or published with reckless disregard as to whether they were false or not.”

“Indeed, the entire premise of the Documentary assumes that Mr. Combs has committed numerous heinous crimes, including serial murder, rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors, and attempts to crudely psychologize him,” the complaint states.