Digitalundivided Partnering With JPMorgan Chase Offering $5,000 Grants To Help Black and Latinx Women Entrepreneurs

Digitalundivided is uniting with banking giant JPMorgan Chase to help Black and Latinx women business owners scale up and potentially gain a $5,000 grant.

Launching a program called BREATHTHROUGH, digitalundivided is partnering with JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways (ABP). The accelerated business program is geared to support women of color entrepreneurs with revenue-generating businesses and propel their ventures to the next level.

The inaugural cohort will include 15 Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs from Greater Los Angeles who run tech-enabled and digitally innovative companies. The national program will be launched in multiple cities.

Started 10 years ago, digitalundivided is a non-profit that uses data, programs, and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Black and Latinx women founders. In 2019, JPMorgan Chase launched ABP, which applies the firm’s resources in such critical areas as education, careers, and wealth to help advance racial equality and reduce economic disparities.

With BREAKTHROUGH, each participant will receive a $5,000 grant to invest in their business upon program completion. Funding will come from ABP; digitalundivided will administer the grants.

“digitalundivided has long respected JPMorgan Chase and Advancing Black Pathways’ commitment to

women and advancing inclusive business practices, and we are excited to partner on the launch of

BREAKTHROUGH to accelerate financial outcomes for women of color entrepreneurs,” said Lauren Maillian, CEO of digitialundivided. “BREAKTHROUGH will unite founders with disruptive digital capabilities and provide them with a $5,000 grant and access to a high-impact business intensive curated to accelerate their businesses beyond the five-figure revenue mark.”

Early-stage businesses with at least $50,000 in annual revenue will be selected. Each founder will take part in six comprehensive, business sessions this upcoming Nov. 15-19. Strengthening customer engagement, banking relationships, identifying the business models, types of funding, and economic support needed to scale operations will be among the top curriculum focus areas. Only 15 cohort participants will be selected.

Byna Elliott, head of JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways (ABP), said, “We’re honored to be able to leverage our firm’s expertise and resources to arm the BREAKTHROUGH participants with the keys to

scaling and growing their business.”

Applications will be taken through Monday, Oct. 25. Those interested in applying and gaining eligibility criteria details can do so here.