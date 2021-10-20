Digitalundivided Partnering With JPMorgan Chase Offering $5,000 Grants To Help Black and Latinx Women Entrepreneurs

Digitalundivided is uniting with banking giant JPMorgan Chase to help Black and Latinx women business owners scale up and potentially gain a $5,000 grant.
Launching a program called BREATHTHROUGH, digitalundivided is partnering with JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways (ABP). The accelerated business program is geared to support women of color entrepreneurs with revenue-generating businesses and propel their ventures to the next level.
The inaugural cohort will include 15 Black and Latinx women entrepreneurs from Greater Los Angeles who run tech-enabled and digitally innovative companies. The national program will be launched in multiple cities.
Started 10 years ago, digitalundivided is a non-profit that uses data, programs, and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Black and Latinx women founders. In 2019, JPMorgan Chase launched ABP, which applies the firm’s resources in such critical areas as education, careers, and wealth to help advance racial equality and reduce economic disparities.
With BREAKTHROUGH, each participant will receive a $5,000 grant to invest in their business upon program completion. Funding will come from ABP; digitalundivided will administer the grants.
“digitalundivided has long respected JPMorgan Chase and Advancing Black Pathways’ commitment to
women and advancing inclusive business practices, and we are excited to partner on the launch of
BREAKTHROUGH to accelerate financial outcomes for women of color entrepreneurs,” said Lauren Maillian, CEO of digitialundivided. “BREAKTHROUGH will unite founders with disruptive digital capabilities and provide them with a $5,000 grant and access to a high-impact business intensive curated to accelerate their businesses beyond the five-figure revenue mark.”
scaling and growing their business.”