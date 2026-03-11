News by Kandiss Edwards Dionne Warwick Countersues Rights Firm For Stealing Millions In Royalties She claims that for more than two decades, AREC has unlawfully continued to collect royalties.







Legendary R&B singer Dionne Warwick has filed a countersuit against her old music rights company, accusing the firm of improperly taking millions of dollars in royalties from her recordings.

According to Billboard, Warwick filed a countersuit against Artists Rights Enforcement Corp. (AREC), a rights management firm that had represented her for more than two decades. Warwick is attempting to recover unpaid royalties tied to her early catalog.

The new counterclaim lawsuit claims that AREC went beyond the parties’ 2001 limited arrangement agreement, ultimately collecting half of nearly all revenue generated from her early work. She claims that for more than two decades, AREC has unlawfully continued to collect royalties. According to reports, AREC neglected to provide sufficient accounting documentation to justify the payments.

The dispute centers on Warwick’s classic 1964 recording “Walk on By,” which experienced renewed commercial life after it was sampled in Doja Cat’s chart-topping song, “Paint the Town Red.” AREC claims it negotiated the sampling agreement and is therefore entitled to a share of royalties generated from the track.

The company has argued in court filings that Warwick’s catalog earnings increased significantly through its work managing royalty recovery efforts and negotiating settlements with record companies. Attorneys for the firm claim their efforts are responsible for boosting Warwick’s royalty income “sixtyfold.”

The company cites agreements with companies such as Warner Music and Sony, and with royalty organizations such as SoundExchange and the U.K. collection society PPL. Warwick’s legal team vehemently disputes those claims.

Warwick, whose career spans more than six decades, remains one of pop and R&B’s most influential vocalists. Additionally, her work has been foundational in creating some of the most famous R&B covers, including Luther Vandross’ “A House Is Not a Home” and Aretha Franklin’s “Say a Little Prayer.”

