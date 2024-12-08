Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson BlackGirlDisney Influencer Dominique Brown Dies From Allergic Reaction At Event Several other influencers are calling out event host BoxLunch for its 'insensitive' response.







Dominique Brown, a 34-year-old Black social media influencer and co-creator of the online community BlackGirlDisney, tragically passed away on Dec. 5 after experiencing a severe allergic reaction at a BoxLunch-hosted event. Reports suggest she had informed the company about her food allergies prior to the event.

According to US Weekly, multiple influencers present at the event took to X to issue statements about what happened to Brown, including the fact that attendees informed the company of foods they were allergic to.

BoxLunch did not immediately provide a statement on the platform; many users complained the company instead continue to post holiday advertisements on their X account not mentioning Brown.

Others noted that a statement BoxLunch provided to attendees via email seemed “insensitive.”

Let me be clear.



These are THE most insensitive brand emails I’ve ever received and going forward I WILL NOT be working with boxlunch anymore.



They clearly do not care about their creators, their safety or us in general. pic.twitter.com/RhFdCpxemu — MelaninOnTheMove (@hecallsmePP) December 8, 2024

This is horrific and devastating. A Black woman influencer, Dominique Brown, goes to an influencer event hosted by BoxLunch and dies from a food allergy even though she notified staff of her allergens. How could this happen?!!

I'm bringing attention to Dominique Brown for that purpose. & because BoxLunch hasn't said anything publicly WHILE creators who were at the event are. Some even posting about how "great" the event was.

The company who invited her to that event need to be the ones to address this



The company who invited her to that event need to be the ones to address this — Ms. Andry Noir, PhD (@keatingssixth) December 7, 2024

BoxLunch shared the same statement with US Weekly on Dec. 7, after the outlet reached out to them for comment regarding Brown’s death.

“We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective, who suffered a medical emergency at an event hosted by BoxLunch Thursday in Los Angeles,” BoxLunch said in the statement. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time.”

Although some users spread a narrative that BoxLunch refused to call 911 after Brown suffered the reaction to a food allergy, a source told US Weekly that 911 was called immediately. The unnamed source also corroborated statements from influencers that the company had given a list of food allergens to the venue that provided the food.

Per US Weekly, BoxLunch is conducting an independent investigation into what led to the incident.

Brown created BlackGirlDisney in 2018 alongside another influencer, Mia Von, after noticing a lack of representation in Disney influencers. The pair aimed to create a more welcoming space for Black and other women of color who are Disney fans.

Brown’s brother reached out to his sister’s followers via a comment underneath her last Instagram post, writing on Dec. 6, “Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 – Dominique’s brother. I wanted to take a a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light. Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart. ❤️🥺.”

In addition to her brother, several Disney influencers shared their own tributes to Brown, who created content under the name HellooDomo.

Underneath Brown’s last video post, Tatiana Kelley, whose screen name is Dapper on the Daily, wrote “The kindest most genuine person in this community …we will miss you Domo💛,thank you for touching our lives with your joy & wit & for being so incredibly welcoming to us all🤍🕊️.”

Katy Lane, known as Main St. Muse, wrote, “I’m so happy I got to hug you last week. Your positivity and passion for life will always inspire me ❤️ you were and will continue to be the good in the world Dom.”

