by Stacy Jackson New ‘Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’ Ride Officially Replaces Disney’s Splash Mountain; Opening This Month Disney invites guests at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California to explore New Orleans with Princess Tiana.









Prepare to embark on an enchanting new adventure as Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California unveil their highly anticipated attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, on June 28.

This innovative ride replaces the former Splash Mountain, based on a movie containing racist undertones, and introduces Tiana, Disney’s first Black princess, as the star. ABC News reported that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure seamlessly blends the beloved log-flume ride experience of Splash Mountain with an updated storyline from the 2009 animated film “The Princess and the Frog.” Guests can expect to be transported to the vibrant 1920s New Orleans, immersed in captivating music, breathtaking scenery, and lifelike animatronic characters inspired by the film. By refurbishing the existing ride structure, Disney has adeptly severed the connection to the controversial “Song of the South” while preserving the essence of the beloved attraction.

The Imagineers, the creative minds behind Disney’s rides, are committed to ensuring their attractions resonate with diverse audiences. “We never want to perpetuate stereotypes or misconceptions,” affirmed Carmen Smith, a senior vice president of Walt Disney Imagineering’s creative development team. “Our intention is to tell great stories.”

Charita Carter, an executive creative producer assigned to oversee the attraction’s development, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Society does change, and we develop different sensibilities…We focus our stories differently depending on what our society needs.”

As previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Disney’s initial decision to reimagine Splash Mountain as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was announced in 2020 following widespread criticism and a petition signed by over 20,000 individuals, calling for the company to address the ride’s outdated and offensive themes. The team conducted extensive research trips to New Orleans to authentically capture the city’s essence.

Disney Parks invites guests to “join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season.” Check out the full POV of the ride from the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Disney Employees Confront CEO Bob Iger Over ‘Unfair Treatment’ Of Kim Godwin