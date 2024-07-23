by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Divine 9 Presidents Release Joint Statement Announcing ‘Unprecedented’ Voter Mobilization Campaign The "unprecedented" effort will encourage all members to get out the vote.









The Divine 9 is banding together to get out the vote this election season. The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Presidents released a joint statement announcing a united voter mobilization campaign.

These historic Black Greek Letter Organizations will organize their thousands of members to partake in voter registration and education. In the press release, the council announced the launch of their “unprecedented” voter mobilization effort. Vanity Fair‘s contributing editor, Franklin Leonard, shared a screenshot of the statement on X.

“We, the Council of Presidents of the National Pan-Hellenic Council® (Divine 9®), have met and agreed to meet this critical moment in history with an unprecedented voter registration, education, and mobilization coordinated campaign,” began the statement. “This campaign will activate the thousands of chapters and members in our respective organizations to ensure strong voter turnout in the communities we serve.”

The council did not endorse any specific candidate, despite one being a member of one of its organizations. Vice President Kamala Harris, who just recently began her campaign, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She joined the sorority while studying at Howard University, where the organization was also founded in 1908.

Despite this, the council emphasized the initiative will be nonpartisan. Instead, it will focus on all eligible Americans heading to the polls in November.

The news release added, “This nonpartisan coordinated voter mobilization effort builds on our shared legacies of social action and service to our communities. The Divine 9® stands in unity to Get Out The Vote. We are stronger together. #D9StrongerTogether”

However, Harris has not shied away from showing love to her sorority. On July 10, Harris spoke at Alpha Kappa Alpha’s biannual Boulé event in Dallas. She appeared wearing pearls and salmon pink, one of the organization’s signature colors, as a nod to its history.

While there, Harris encouraged her fellow members to “continue that work” toward voter registration and mobilization.

“And so, in this moment, once again, our nation is counting on the leaders in this room to guide us forward; to energize, organize, and mobilize; to register folks to vote and to get them to the polls in November,” stated the politician. “For 116 years, the members of our sorority have been on the front lines of the fight to realize the promise of America. This year, let us continue that work.”

As the election nears, Alpha Kappa Alpha will join the Divine 9 in ensuring a historic voter turnout.

