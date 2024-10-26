Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58 After Battle With Colon Cancer DJ Clark Kent, a superproducer who helped create hits for artists like Mariah Carey and The Notorious B.I.G., fought a three-year battle with colon cancer.







DJ Clark Kent, a superproducer who helped create hits for artists like Mariah Carey and The Notorious B.I.G., has died at the age of 58 following a three-year battle with colon cancer.

According to Deadline, Kent’s family said in a statement released on social media that Kent, whose real name is Rodolfo Franklin, died surrounded by his family members and loved ones on Oct. 24.

Per the statement, “It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent.”

The statement continued, “Clark passed away Thursday evening surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio. Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three year battle with Colon Cancer, while continuing to share his gifts with the world. The family is grateful for everyone’s love, support and prayers during this time and ask for privacy as they process this immense loss.”

Kent began his career in the 1980s and was introduced to the world as a DJ for Dana Dane on Dane’s 1987 debut album, “Dana Dane With Fame.”

Kent went on to produce records for Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Slick Rick, Rakim, among others.

Kent is also the cousin of the iconic ’90s-era rapper Foxy Brown, who left a comment underneath the post from to family on Clark’s Instagram account.

“LOVE YOU KESH! MY BIG COUSIN WHO STARTED ALL THIS SH– FOR US! WE LOVE YOU TONY!,” Brown wrote.

Kent is the subject of the forthcoming documentary God’s Favorite DJ: The Story Of DJ Clark Kent directed by radio personality Angie Martinez, a close friend of Kent.

Before Kent passed, Martinez told Modern Luxury, “It’s my genuine belief that his story deserves to be told with love and care. And the thing that I love about him so much is that he’s such a purist. The man has operated through four decades, four different eras of the culture, and at a high level. But he’s always operated with so much authenticity and purpose. Our culture has become this very transactional experience for people.”

Martinez continued, “Sure, he’s a great businessman, but he’s really driven by art and culture. And there’s not that many stories that are rooted in that anymore. His DNA is splattered throughout the culture in a way that deserves to be explored, not just for the purpose of telling his story, but for the purpose of learning and making sure that we are all operating in a way that preserves the culture so honorably.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project met Kent’s approval.

“I’m honored to have Angie Martinez directing. Her entire career has been rooted in telling stories in a beautiful & meaningful way. Angie is a true icon of Hip Hop and we are very lucky to have her guiding this project,” Kent said in a statement.

Kent is survived by his wife, Kesha; his daughter, Kabriah; and his son, Antonio; as well as a host of family members and the larger Hip-Hop community.

