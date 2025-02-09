Sports by Kandiss Edwards DJ Stormy Monroe Spins The Block For Super Bowl LIX DJ Stormy Monroe returns home to deejay for the Super Bowl.







Super Bowl LIX is on its way, taking place at the New Orleans Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9. For only the second time in history, two Black quarterbacks—Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes—will face off on the field. Fans and non-fans alike are also tuning in to watch the much-anticipated halftime show by 22-time Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar. While these Black men are part of the main event, there are also Black women in support roles, helping keep the vibes immaculate. One of them is New Orleans native DJ Stormy Monroe.

DJ Stormy Monroe will partner with the NFL to entertain patrons before kick-off. A graduate of Edna Karr High School and Dillard University, the creative was shaped in the birthplace of jazz. While music was not her first career choice, she has made a name for herself in the music and entertainment industries. A former contestant on the OWN Network’s “Ready to Love,” she is no stranger to the spotlight. DJ Stormy Monroe has traveled the world, spreading joy through music.

As she makes her way home to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, she took a few minutes to speak with BLACK ENTERPRISE about her journey.

Was a career in music always the goal? If not, how did you arrive at this point?

I can’t say that being in music was always my career goal, but I can say I’ve always had a love for it. I actually managed local artists when I was in high school and college. This was before SoundCloud and digital music releases. I eventually became an EDM artist, but that was short-lived once I learned how little control artists had over their careers at that time. In 2015, I started DJing part-time until I stepped out on faith and left my corporate career to become a full-time DJ in 2018.

As a New Orleans native, how does it feel to come back and represent the city at a national event of this magnitude?

Growing up in New Orleans and witnessing our city host enormous events like the ESSENCE Festival, Sugar Bowl, and now the Super Bowl for the 11th time, the opportunity to DJ on the main stage for the Super Bowl for the third year in a row is the ultimate full-circle moment for me because it’s in my hometown.

New Orleans is one of the most uniquely original, culture-rich cities in America. How does that culture shape your artistry?

New Orleans is rich in culture, especially music history, as the birthplace of jazz. That deep history influences every aspect of my artistry.

Have you had to temper your southern sensibilities to expand your career across the U.S. and the world?

Actually, because New Orleans has such a diverse pool of influences, I was probably more prepared for the industry than most. I’m able to be myself in every room I enter or stage I perform on because I grew up listening to Louis Armstrong, Ellis Marsalis Jr., Harry Connick Jr., Cash Money and No Limit, Trombone Shorty, Bounce DJs like DJ Jimi, and more.

How have you maintained your relationship with the NFL over the past few years? What about you keeps them coming back?

I’m just grateful they keep booking me. Ultimately, I think it boils down to being easy to work with and understanding that the NFL has a very large but multifaceted brand that draws people from various demographics. I’m great at reading the room and making a concerted effort to play music that fits the crowd.

You appeared on ‘Ready to Love’ on the OWN Network. Are there any other TV appearances in the works?

Yes, “Ready to Love” was my first opportunity to be on national TV, but that was clearly a dating reality show and not tied to my brand as a DJ. LOL. As for seeing me on TV again, I’m not at liberty to discuss the details, but please know that I will be back on national TV in the near future—this time as DJ Stormy Monroe.

Where can we find you after you leave the stadium? What’s next?

After the Super Bowl, I’ll resume touring with multi-platinum and Grammy-winning R&B group 112 as their official tour DJ. Follow me on Instagram to keep up with me @DJStormyMonroe.

