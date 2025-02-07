DJ’s Boudain Recalls Over 17,000 Pounds Of Sausage Links Due To Pen Contamination

DJ’s Boudain, LLC, a Beaumont, Texas-based company, recalls approximately 17,720 pounds of Boudain sausage link products after reports of potential contamination with foreign materials, specifically pen pieces. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall today.

The affected fresh and frozen boudain sausage link items were produced on Jan. 23, 2025, and shipped to distributors, restaurants, and retail locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Consumers, retailers, and restaurants are urged to check their inventories and immediately stop using the recalled products.

Recalled Product Details

The products subject to recall can be identified by establishment number “EST. 13246” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Detailed product information and labels are available on the FSIS website.

The issue emerged after a consumer complaint revealed the discovery of a pen piece in the Original Boudain sausage links. This complaint led to the identification of one reported oral injury linked to consuming the contaminated product. While no additional reports of injury or illness have been received, FSIS advises anyone concerned to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumer and Retailer Guidance

FSIS has expressed concern that the recalled sausage links may still be in refrigerators and freezers at consumer homes, retail outlets, and restaurants. Individuals and establishments with the affected products should discard them immediately or return them to the point of purchase.

Restaurants and retailers are also urged to ensure that recalled items are not served or sold to patrons.

Public Safety Measures

DJ’s Boudain, LLC, is working closely with FSIS to ensure that all customers are notified of the recall and that the affected products are removed from circulation. FSIS will conduct routine recall effectiveness checks to confirm compliance.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Jonathan Wallace, Vice President of Operations at DJ’s Boudain, LLC, at 409-842-0558 ext. 111 or via email at jwallace@djsboudain.com.

Additionally, consumers with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. They can also submit complaints about meat, poultry, or egg products through the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, available 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

No Widespread Harm Reported

Thus far, only one oral injury has been associated with the recalled products, and no other illnesses have been reported. FSIS emphasizes that while the immediate health risk appears limited, consumers and businesses must promptly remove these items from circulation to ensure public safety.

What to Do Next

Consumers who have purchased the recalled sausage links should check for the establishment number “EST. 13246” and the Jan. 23, 2025 production date. If the product matches the recall details, it should not be consumed under any circumstances.

Retailers and restaurants should verify inventories and stop selling or serving the affected items. To prevent further incidents, products should be returned or safely discarded.

Commitment to Safety

This recall underscores the importance of vigilance in food safety and the proactive measures taken to protect consumers. DJ Boudain and FSIS are working to resolve the issue quickly and effectively, ensuring such incidents are mitigated.

For updates on this recall and to view distribution details, visit the FSIS recall page at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

RELATED CONTENT: Dentist Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Stealing Patients’ Pain Meds During Surgery

